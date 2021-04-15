APBUMA welcomes duty-free import of raw material

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Engineer Bilal Jameel, Senior Vice Chairman All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), has lauded the government's efforts and welcomed the duty-free import of raw material for value added textile sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Engineer Bilal Jameel, Senior Vice Chairman All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), has lauded the government's efforts and welcomed the duty-free import of raw material for value added textile sector.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that the government move would increase the national textile export in addition to strengthening country's economy according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also appreciated the efforts of Abdul Razaq Dawood, PM's Adviser on Trade and Investment, and said that he made the best use of his God-given abilities to make the raw material related to value added textile sector duty free.