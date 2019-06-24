APC a hunting ground to bargain job for JUI (F) Chief : Omar Sarfaraz Cheema

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Secretary Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Monday said, All Parties Conference (APC) was a hunting ground to bargain for better "job opportunities" for JUI (F) Chief "Maulana Fazal ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Secretary Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Monday said, All Parties Conference ( APC ) was a hunting ground to bargain for better " job opportunities" for JUI (F) Chief "Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

Commenting on a joint opposition's APC in a statement issued here, he said, since the embarrassing defeat in general elections 2019, Maulana was wandering aimlessly and was trying to make money in the name of agitation ,providing human capital to PMLN and PPP in their so-called protest against the government.

"Maulana has tied hopes with those who themselves were at odds with each other", he added.

He said, the nation wants looted wealth back and opposition must also bear in mind that the government won't succumb to their vile threats.

Taking a jibe at Maulana again, he said that even after APC Maulana would remain jobless and advised him to introspect and conserve energies for general elections 2023.