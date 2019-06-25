UrduPoint.com
APC Aimed At Saving Own Skin: Khalid Maqbool Siddique

Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddique Tuesday said the main aim of organising the All Parties Conference (APC) by the opposition was to save their own skins which was lamentable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddique Tuesday said the main aim of organising the All Parties Conference (APC) by the opposition was to save their own skins which was lamentable.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the last governments had miserably failed to reduce poverty in the country whereas the neighbouring countries had successfully reduced poverty by 50 percent.

He said the country could not progress without eliminating the role of few families in politics who used politics as a business.

