UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APC Aims To Divert Attention From Kashmir Issue: Shehryar Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

APC aims to divert attention from Kashmir issue: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said All Parties Conference (APC) was aimed to divert attention from Kashmir issue and nation would never forgive the politicians who sabotaged the Kashmir issue.

The previous three regimes ignored the Kashmir issue , he said and reiterated incumbent government's unflinching support for oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). "There will be no compromise on Kashmir, come what way," the chairman said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in a statement said the APC had exposed opposition to the entire nation and their "Save corruption" campaign would not be successful.

The Nawaz Sharif's virtual speech during APC had once again proved that he played his illness as a trick to leave the country, he added.

Criticizing the JUI-F chief, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman's dream to come into power had now become a part of history and it was his destiny to wander in the lure of power.

The prime minister, he said had informed the public that after assuming his charge the leaders of corruption would unite against him, adding that the corrupt opposition would remain fail against Imran Khan despite millions of efforts.

Related Topics

India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister APC Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Afridi All From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in vir ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy take action ag ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity International launches ‘Little H ..

21 minutes ago

Cross-border peace leads to development and prospe ..

36 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens rapid COVID-19 test ..

36 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate International Day of Peace

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.