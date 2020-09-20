UrduPoint.com
APC Another Failed Attempt To Stop Accountability Process: Kamran Bangash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education and Information on Sunday said that all parties conference ( APC) of opposition parties was yet another failed attempt to save their corruption and stop accountability process .

Expressing his reaction over APC, he said today's APC validated the stance and prediction of Prime Minister Imran Khan that all corrupt politicians would join hands with each others whenever action was taken against their corruption.

"Nothing but another failed attempt to plan for NRO as PTI successfully fulfilling its promises one by one both in central and provincial governments," he said.

Like their previous attempts, he said that politics of agitation and sit-in of opposition parties would gain nothing and the PTI would complete it's tenure.

He said PTI would win next elections with two-third majority on both in the province and centres on basis of its performance .

Kamran Bagsh said that noose had been tightened against all corrupts and the looted money would be spent on welfare of the people after recovery.

