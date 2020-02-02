APC arranges farewell for RPO Dr. Mazhar Kakakhail

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 01(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Outgoing Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail has taken concrete measures against drugs selling, land mafia, crackdown against extortionist, police reforms during a very short period of his appointment in Hazara.

This was stated by the speakers while addressing a farewell in the honour of Dr. Mazhar ul Haq hosted by Abbottabad Press Club (APC) here Sunday.

While talking about the services of outgoing RPO Hazara the speakers admired the measures those have been taken for police reforms, no helmet no petrol drive through which deaths ratio of motorcycle accidents in the Hazara region reduced from 38 per months to 2 per month.

They termed the transfer of Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail from Hazara in such a short period is enmity with the region and demanded to cancel the transfer of the RPO.

RPO Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail while addressing the farewell said that during his very short tenure he got the cooperation of all stakeholders for reforms agenda, he said that although we had started a campaign against drug selling which is at the rise in Abbottabad and need serious efforts for its eradication.

At the end of the ceremony, a shield was also presented to Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail from Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists.