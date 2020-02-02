UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APC Arranges Farewell For RPO Dr. Mazhar Kakakhail

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:40 PM

APC arranges farewell for RPO Dr. Mazhar Kakakhail

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 01(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Outgoing Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail has taken concrete measures against drugs selling, land mafia, crackdown against extortionist, police reforms during a very short period of his appointment in Hazara.

This was stated by the speakers while addressing a farewell in the honour of Dr. Mazhar ul Haq hosted by Abbottabad Press Club (APC) here Sunday.

While talking about the services of outgoing RPO Hazara the speakers admired the measures those have been taken for police reforms, no helmet no petrol drive through which deaths ratio of motorcycle accidents in the Hazara region reduced from 38 per months to 2 per month.

They termed the transfer of Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail from Hazara in such a short period is enmity with the region and demanded to cancel the transfer of the RPO.

RPO Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail while addressing the farewell said that during his very short tenure he got the cooperation of all stakeholders for reforms agenda, he said that although we had started a campaign against drug selling which is at the rise in Abbottabad and need serious efforts for its eradication.

At the end of the ceremony, a shield was also presented to Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail from Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Abbottabad APC Drugs Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism showcases emirate&#039;s event calen ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases emirate&#039;s event calen ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi CP, Mauritanian President hold talks

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, ERC to cooperate in humanitari ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian President

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.