UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APC Asks Govt To Convene All Parties Moot On National Action Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

APC asks govt to convene all parties moot on National Action Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The All Parties Conference (APC) Tuesday urged the government to call a conference of all political parties for evolving a comprehensive National Action Plan.

The APC through a video link was hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release issued by the PPP here.

All the political leaders expressed their appreciation for Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif's initiative to formulate a national response to the coronavirus pandemic challenging the whole world, including Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif welcomed all the political leaders to the video-conference. Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah briefed the meeting about national steps needed to fight the coronavirus against the outbreak.

Those who participated included Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Ilahi, Sirajul Haq, Hasil Bizenjo, Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Faisal Sabzwari, Mian Iftikhar, Abdul Ghafoor Haidery, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Murad Ali Shah, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babur, Ayaz Sadiq and Mariam Aurangzeb.

The APC noted that mass awareness and education for public safety was crucial to change social attitudes towards coronavirus, and all resources including private television channels as well as the clergy must be nationally engaged by the Federal leadership to use their pulpits for amplification of life-saving messages.

The leadership called for a national task force as well, which should include all political party's representatives. They suggested immediate actions must include health sector actions, economic management and public messaging that must use all platforms for protecting the public as well as the medical workers on the frontlines of this fight.

Brave doctors like Dr Usama should be appreciated with the highest civil awards and the entire medical community be given protective gear on priority, they added.

They viewed that the scale of the medical emergency was huge which could further rise exponentially in weeks, and called for immediate actions to be taken to reduce gaps in testing kits, hospital beds, quarantine capacity, protective gear for health workers and ventilators.

Whenever a vaccine was made available, it must be provided directly to the provinces, while proper quarantine facilities must be provided with hygienic testing facilities at all the border entry points, they added.

The meeting also urged to pay all the dues of media on urgent basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Chief Minister World Education APC Sherry Rehman Akhtar Mengal Khalid Maqbool Usman Khan Pakistan Peoples Party Border Faisal Sabzwari Murad Ali Shah Media TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India in 21-day lockdown

1 hour ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

30 minutes ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

41 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

41 minutes ago

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.