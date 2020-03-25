APC asks govt to convene all parties moot on National Action Plan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The All Parties Conference (APC) Tuesday urged the government to call a conference of all political parties for evolving a comprehensive National Action Plan.

The APC through a video link was hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release issued by the PPP here.

All the political leaders expressed their appreciation for Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif's initiative to formulate a national response to the coronavirus pandemic challenging the whole world, including Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif welcomed all the political leaders to the video-conference. Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah briefed the meeting about national steps needed to fight the coronavirus against the outbreak.

Those who participated included Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Ilahi, Sirajul Haq, Hasil Bizenjo, Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Faisal Sabzwari, Mian Iftikhar, Abdul Ghafoor Haidery, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Murad Ali Shah, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babur, Ayaz Sadiq and Mariam Aurangzeb.

The APC noted that mass awareness and education for public safety was crucial to change social attitudes towards coronavirus, and all resources including private television channels as well as the clergy must be nationally engaged by the Federal leadership to use their pulpits for amplification of life-saving messages.

The leadership called for a national task force as well, which should include all political party's representatives. They suggested immediate actions must include health sector actions, economic management and public messaging that must use all platforms for protecting the public as well as the medical workers on the frontlines of this fight.

Brave doctors like Dr Usama should be appreciated with the highest civil awards and the entire medical community be given protective gear on priority, they added.

They viewed that the scale of the medical emergency was huge which could further rise exponentially in weeks, and called for immediate actions to be taken to reduce gaps in testing kits, hospital beds, quarantine capacity, protective gear for health workers and ventilators.

Whenever a vaccine was made available, it must be provided directly to the provinces, while proper quarantine facilities must be provided with hygienic testing facilities at all the border entry points, they added.

The meeting also urged to pay all the dues of media on urgent basis.