"APC Carnage Will Never Be Forgotten," Says COAS On 5th Anniversary Of APC Attack

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

According to ISPR, Army Chief General Bajwa said that five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts, and he also Saluted to martyrs and their families.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that the carnage of APC attack which claimed lives 132 students and 17 lives of the administrative staff including the teachers on the same day five years ago would not be forgotten.

General Bajwa saluted to the martyred and thier families. He also said that five terrorists involved in the carnage had been hanged to death by the military courts.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

