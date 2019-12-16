"APC Carnage Will Never Be Forgotten," Says COAS On 5th Anniversary Of APC Attack

(@fidahassanain)

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that the carnage of APC attack which claimed lives 132 students and 17 lives of the administrative staff including the teachers on the same day five years ago would not be forgotten.

