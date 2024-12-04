APC convened to forge unity on peace, natural resources exploration: KP governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi has said he has convened the 'All Parties Conference' (APC) on Thursday, December 5 to forge unity among political forces on establishing durable peace and exploring the natural resources of the province for the good of masses.

In an interview with APP during his visit here on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had also been invited to the APC, adding that he was obliged to all other political forces which had agreed to attend the conference in the larger interest of the province.

To a question, he said the APC was aimed at reaching consensus on finding viable solution to worsening law and order situation in the province, adding that precious human lives were lost in Kurram Agency. He said there was also need to explore natural resources of the province, adding that these untapped natural resources need to be used for prosperity of the province.

The KP governor, to a query, said: "We will take the declaration of the APC to the Federal government. We will fight case of the province with logic and ask the federal government to resolve the provincial issues." Kundi believed that the KP government had failed its subjects on its promises while the youth and women were being ignored badly. He said the incumbent government had put the KP province even behind Balochistan as far as development was concerned.

“The government under Ali Amin Gandapur has badly failed to deliver and it is a responsibility of the governor’s office to bring all political forces at one platform and think about betterment of KP,” Kundi responded, adding all political forces minus PTI see eye to eye with him on the issues facing KP today.

When asked about performance of the KP government, he said there was no denying the fact that the KP government had ignored its people and wasted precious resources on futile political activism to free the jailed PTI founder through unfair means, adding that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur must pay heed to worsening law and order situation, non-payment of salaries to the public servants, poor health and educational services and rising unemployment in the province.

“The law and order situation in Dera Isamil Khan (DI Khan), the native district of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has worsen to the extent that no one dares to come out of their homes after evening,” he said, adding that the chief executive of the province was always seen hatching conspiracies against the state rather than working for good of the people of KP.

To a question, he said the jailed PTI founder could get relief only from courts and any other effort to win freedom through sit-ins at D Chowk and other places would end in smoke and result in bringing more disrepute to the country.

“The PTI is the only political party of the country whose workers had to face the wrath while the leadership flees the field and the same happened during the recent rally at D Chowk,” Kundi recalled.

About the 'misguided' political struggle, Kundi said many political leaders including President Asif Ali Zardari, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Bacha Khan, Wali Khan, Samad Khan (father of Mehmood Khan Achakzai) faced long jail terms, adding that the PTI founder had almost spent a year in jail and the hue and cry was unimaginable.

About his efforts towards a prosperous KP, Kundi said he had developed good relations with political and business forces in all provinces including AJK and GB during his tenure a the PPP information secretary, adding that he, in his capacity, approached the business community and entrepreneurs in Lahore and Karachi to come and invest in KP as the largest number of the country’s youth was based in KP. He said there was urgent need to guide the youth about the right and wrong and create opportunities for them to prosper.