APC declaration reveals its main target is Debt Inquiry Commission: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Technology Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the declaration of All Parties Conference (APC) had revealed that its (APC's) main target was the Debt Inquiry Commission

"The Debt Inquiry Commission has united them all. Their rejection of it shows that there is something fishy. There is also not a single word in the APC declaration against the corruption. Those, who have done nothing wrong, should face the commission courageously," she said while speaking here at a press conference.