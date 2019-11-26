UrduPoint.com
APC Demands Fresh Elections

Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

The Opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) here on Tuesday demanded fresh general elections in the country

The APC was called by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Awami National Party (ANP) Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) and Jamiat Ahle Hadith, National Party of Pakistan and others.

Addressing a joint press conference Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that a three-member committee had been constituted to finalize the Names of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of the election commission Pakistan.

The names will be suggested to the government for constitution of fresh election commission of Pakistan after the retirement of present Chief Election Commissioner next month.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman demanded to constitute a fresh China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority.

He also demanded to restore the municipal system and its departments.

