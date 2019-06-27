APC drama badly exposed: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that opposition should shun negative politics as its APC drama had badly exposed

In a statement, he said that 220 million people had rejected undemocratic behaviour of the opposition and the corrupt should fully understand that the nation was supportive of complete accountability.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was waging war against corruption while the opposition was busy in saving their ill-gotten money.

The fate of APC is writing on the wall for the opposition and Pakistan would move forward through strict accountability of the corrupt, the chief minister added.