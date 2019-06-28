ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday said All Parties Conference of opposition parties had completely failed in evolving consensus on a single point which had exposed the revolting face of opposition before the nation.

The opposition parties claimed to hold million march to lock down the country and also demanded resignation from the Prime Minister but it was failed in do so, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said people including international community had full confidence and trust on the dynamic leadership, vision and prudent policies on Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was committed to overcome inflation, provide jobs opportunities, eliminate the menace of corruption and improve the national economy.

He said the closeness of prime minister and national institutions with each other were not seen in the history of the country as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving for revamping the institutions.

He said no single case of corruption was reported against the incumbent government. An inquiry commission on loans would carry out accountability against all corrupt elements as strong proofs of corruption were reported against Hamza Shehbaz, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said Maryam Safdar did not want the politics of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as differences among them came on surface. Nawaz Sharif wanted his daughter in active politics but not brother. The former prime minister was confined in jail due to his corruption and money laundering, he stated.

Replying to a question, he said during the ongoing tenure some 24 trains were started running while more 40 trains would be commenced till August 24, adding his ministry had made efforts to achieve more revenue as compared to previous government.

Replying to another question, he assured the Federal budget 2019-20 would be passed from the parliament forthwith.