- Home
- Pakistan
- APC expresses concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in KPK, demands KPK Govt performan ..
APC Expresses Concerns Over Deteriorating Law And Order Situation In KPK, Demands KPK Govt Performance Audit
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Conference (APC) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here Thursday expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and declared that KPK became victims of bloodshed more this year compare to last year.
The 14 points communique announced by KPK Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the conceding session of APC here at Governor house said that over 70 security personnel were martyred during previous month while over 200 lost lives in Kurrum district while Provincial Government seemed unsuccessful as for as maintaining law and order situation was concerned.
This meeting decide establishment of political and technical committees representing all political parties for financial and political situations and protection of interests of the province.
The APC demanded immediate issuance of 11th NFC Award with inclusion of three percent quota for ex Fata, Forest and Environment sector in the formula as per the population of KPK and implementation of the recommendations of Sartaj Aziz Committee in letter and spirit.
The APC also stressed details of mines and mineral leases of KPK to be made public, immediate opening of all historical and trade routes on Pak-Afghan border for all kinds of trade and ensuring gas facility to people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa besides regular holding of Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting on regular basis under constitutional period and constitution of PFC with regular issuance of the award.
Besides release of uniformed funds to local bodies representatives as per Local Government and withdrawal of two percent IDC imposed by the provincial government as it was affecting afgans trade, the APC also demanded dignified repatriation of all IDPs of merged areas and non haresment of peaceful pashtoons in other provinces and Islamabad.
The APC also demanded performance audit of the Provincial Government.
APP/fam-ash
Recent Stories
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad reviews Anti-Riot Unit, Safe City performance1 minute ago
-
154 arrested in 149 rape cases by SSOIU in 20241 minute ago
-
KP govt refusal to attend APC condemnable: Azma1 minute ago
-
PD People's Poverty Reduction Program suspended for not providing Audit reports1 minute ago
-
Ambassador of Uzbekistan calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif1 minute ago
-
Man killed during cattle-theft bid11 minutes ago
-
35 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies11 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad organized Talent Festival 202411 minutes ago
-
Anti-corruption week activities held across Hazara division11 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi implement special traffic plan for inner city areas11 minutes ago
-
Earthquake felt in Punjab cities21 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench suspends ban on boating activities at Khanpur Dam21 minutes ago