APC expresses concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in KPK, demands KPK Govt performance audit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Conference (APC) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here Thursday expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and declared that KPK became victims of bloodshed more this year compare to last year.

The 14 points communique announced by KPK Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the conceding session of APC here at Governor house said that over 70 security personnel were martyred during previous month while over 200 lost lives in Kurrum district while Provincial Government seemed unsuccessful as for as maintaining law and order situation was concerned.

This meeting decide establishment of political and technical committees representing all political parties for financial and political situations and protection of interests of the province.

The APC demanded immediate issuance of 11th NFC Award with inclusion of three percent quota for ex Fata, Forest and Environment sector in the formula as per the population of KPK and implementation of the recommendations of Sartaj Aziz Committee in letter and spirit.

The APC also stressed details of mines and mineral leases of KPK to be made public, immediate opening of all historical and trade routes on Pak-Afghan border for all kinds of trade and ensuring gas facility to people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa besides regular holding of Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting on regular basis under constitutional period and constitution of PFC with regular issuance of the award.

Besides release of uniformed funds to local bodies representatives as per Local Government and withdrawal of two percent IDC imposed by the provincial government as it was affecting afgans trade, the APC also demanded dignified repatriation of all IDPs of merged areas and non haresment of peaceful pashtoons in other provinces and Islamabad.

The APC also demanded performance audit of the Provincial Government.

APP/fam-ash