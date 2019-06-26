UrduPoint.com
APC Fails In Developing Consensus On Single Point: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:02 PM

APC fails in developing consensus on single point: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

APC fails in developing consensus on single point: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Wednesday said All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties was totally failed in developing consensus on a single point which had exposed differences among them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties had made hue and cry to stage protest in the past but they did not evolve consensus in APC on the issue.

The minister said Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Safdar were using pressure tactics to protect their fathers from accountability process.

Both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had looted trillions of rupees of the national wealth ruthlessly and done massive corruption in the country, he said and added that no compromise policy had adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against looters, plunderers and corrupt elements.

He disclosed that Zardari family did not want any reconciliation policy with Shehbaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, he said international community was trusting on the leadership, vision and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was declared honest and righteous from the Supreme Court which was exceptional and exemplary for other leaders.

He said the incumbent government was providing job opportunities to the people and alleviating the inflation from the country.

