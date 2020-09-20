UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APC Flimsy Attempt To Put Pressure On Govt: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

APC flimsy attempt to put pressure on govt: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said All Parties Conference (APC) was a flimsy attempt to put pressure on the government to back off on accountability.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "nation has witnessed that opposition has used politics for personal gains and used Parliament to protect their personal empires."Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise on his commitment on corruption, hence there would be no NRO, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister APC Parliament Social Media Twitter Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

5 civilians injured after Houthi missile falls in ..

3 hours ago

ERC mobile clinics continue provision of medical s ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Abraham Accord opens up a new era of ec ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 20, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE Team Emirates starlet Tadej Pogacar set to bec ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.