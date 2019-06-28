ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said All Parties Conference (APC) was held only to protect the interest of opposition parties as it has nothing to do with public issues.

APC had badly exposed the differences among opposition parties as they totally failed in developing consensus on one point, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said many opposition leaders had done massive corruption and looted the country's wealth ruthlessly. The opposition parties were making a drama on increase prices of Dollar and he claimed that due to enhance of dollar, their corruption money would be doubled in that regard.

He said the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had taken loans of Rs 24, 000 and left fragile national economy, adding the incumbent government was now paying such loans.

Usman Dar said not a single scandal of corruption was reported against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during ongoing tenure. Inquiry commission would investigate the corruption in projects launched by the previous PML-N government, he added.

He said the opposition parties were rejecting the inquiry commission because its big stalwarts were involved in massive corruption scandals.

Replying to a question, he said people had elected the PTI government with heavy mandate in the general election 2018 and it was actively working for their development, prosperity and boost the national economy.