APC hosts farewell in honor of outgoing DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The people of Galyat extended best support and cooperation to the tourists who were trapped in the snow during recent heavy snowfall by providing food and shelters in their homes. These views were expressed by the outgoing Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir while addressing a farewell party hosted by Abbottabad Press Club (APC) on Thursday.

The DC further said that the people of Hazara, especially of Abbottabad were well aware of the issues and well versed with traditional hospitality and added, the tourists were great admirers to the people of Galyat. I am grateful to the local journalists who always tried to guide me about the issues of the masses, he expressed.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the media persons of Abbottabad are very responsible, the issues raised by them have been resolved while the love of the people of Abbottabad will always be remembered.

He appreciated the people's support during the anti-encroachment drive and other actions taken by the district administration, I have tried my best to serve the masses during my tenure in Abbottabad, Nadeem Nasir said.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ehsan Ahsan. Aminul Hassan, SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat, President Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam General Secretary Sardar Shafiq Assistant General Secretary of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry were also present.

Speakers also paid rich tribute to the services of outgoing Deputy Commissioner Nasir Nadeem.