UrduPoint.com

APC Hosts Farewell In Honor Of Outgoing DC Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

APC hosts farewell in honor of outgoing DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The people of Galyat extended best support and cooperation to the tourists who were trapped in the snow during recent heavy snowfall by providing food and shelters in their homes. These views were expressed by the outgoing Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir while addressing a farewell party hosted by Abbottabad Press Club (APC) on Thursday.

The DC further said that the people of Hazara, especially of Abbottabad were well aware of the issues and well versed with traditional hospitality and added, the tourists were great admirers to the people of Galyat. I am grateful to the local journalists who always tried to guide me about the issues of the masses, he expressed.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the media persons of Abbottabad are very responsible, the issues raised by them have been resolved while the love of the people of Abbottabad will always be remembered.

He appreciated the people's support during the anti-encroachment drive and other actions taken by the district administration, I have tried my best to serve the masses during my tenure in Abbottabad, Nadeem Nasir said.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ehsan Ahsan. Aminul Hassan, SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat, President Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam General Secretary Sardar Shafiq Assistant General Secretary of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry were also present.

Speakers also paid rich tribute to the services of outgoing Deputy Commissioner Nasir Nadeem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Snow Abbottabad APC Traffic Guide Nasir Media Best Love

Recent Stories

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

14 minutes ago
 Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves ..

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

30 minutes ago
 Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

2 hours ago
 Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Playe ..

Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Player' in Relation to Russia, Chin ..

18 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

21 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.