APC Hosts Farewell In Honor Of Outgoing RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 07:47 PM

In honor of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz, a farewell ceremony was held at the Abbottabad Press Club (APC) in which officials and members of the Press Club Union of Journalists and other police officers participated

While speaking on the occasion RPO Hazara Mirwais Niaz said "if the press club is with you, many issues will end before they are created, the media of Abbottabad has always supported the police." "From my early childhood, I saw Hazara and Abbottabad and can never forget this region, I always try to reach those far flung areas and places and resolve the issues of the people," he said.

"We have also delivered the polling equipment in Kohistan where 14 to 16 hours are required to reach during the election," he added.

Talking about his course, the RPO said that I will complete the course and return to KP Police.

He said that DPO Sajjad Khan, Qamar Hayat and Ishtiaq are part of our team, and we all worked together as a good team.

DPO Sajjad Khan, SSP Qamar Hayat, SSP Ishtiaq Khan, SP Rizwan Khan, DSP Raja Mehboob and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

