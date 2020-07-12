UrduPoint.com
APC Hosts Farewell In Honour Of Outgoing Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

APC hosts farewell in honour of outgoing Commissioner

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The projects of Hazara motorway interchange for Abbottabad, sewerage system, shifting of general bus stand from city and reconstruction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) would be completed soon, said the outgoing Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam while addressing a farewell hosted by Abbottabad Press Club (APC) here Sunday.

He further said the people of Abbottabad were well educated and cultured, while the media had always played a positive role for the peace of the city.

Zaheer ul Islam stated that according to the vision of the provincial government, all administrative officers had worked for the development of the district and completed many projects.

"During my tenure, I have always utilized resources for the development of the area and betterment of people," the commissioner mentioned.

Addressing at the occasion, DC Mughees Sanaullah said Syed Zaheer ul Islam was a dedicated and hardworking commissioner, who truly served the masses.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi, president APC Amir Shahzad, General secretary Raja Muhammad Haroon, President Abbottabad Union of Journalist Syed Masroor Kazmi and Assistant Secretary PFUJ Shahid Chaudhary also lauded the services of outgoing commissioner Hazara division.

