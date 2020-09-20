UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APC Is `council Of Common Interest' Of Corrupt Political Elements: Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

APC is `council of common interest' of corrupt political elements: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said All Parties Conferences (APC) is `Council of Common Interest'.

Talking to a private news channel he said, one thing has become clear to people that mob in the APC has come together only for its own interest.

He further said Pakistan's economy is improving and economists around the world are acknowledging this while those, who were running Pakistan's economy, were sitting in London today and criticizing, which was ridiculous.

He criticized that one thing should be clear to people that Nawaz Sharif was perfectly healthy and was only doing politics on health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif World APC London Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

28 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

1 hour ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Institute’s global start ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.