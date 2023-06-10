APC lauds allocation of Rs 1 billion in budget for journalists' health insurance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :President Abbottabad Press Club (APC) Raja Muhammad Haroon, General Secretary Raja Munir Khan, President Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ) Sadiq Khan and General Secretary Atif Qayyum Sunday expressed their gratitude for the allocating one billion rupees in fiscal budget 2023-24 for health insurance of Working Journalists.

They said this while talking to APP here.

Raja Muhammad Haroon said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Federal government had allocated one billion rupees for the welfare of journalists and their families as the journalists were facing difficulties across the country owing to e ongoing situation of the economy.

He also thanked the federal government in that regard.

The APC president further said that this allocation would also help working journalists of provincial and divisional levels who were deprived of other facilities and working on low salaries to help themselves and their families.