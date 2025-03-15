Open Menu

APC Meant For Consensus, Not Political Manipulation: Rana Ihsan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Friday said political consensus among all parties were essential to tackle the issue of terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged political leaders to prioritize the country's future and development over political point-scoring.

“The focus should be on national interest, setting aside political differences, and working towards a unified strategy to combat terrorism,” he stated.

He said that an All Parties Conference (APC) will be convened soon, as highlighted by the Prime Minister during his visit to Balochistan.

He added that the National Action Plan’s 14 points will be reviewed, and a comprehensive action plan will be devised.

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan’s participation in the APC, he clarified that the conference is meant for all political parties, not just a single leader. “Attempts to make the APC controversial by raising such points are mere political stunts,” he remarked.

He also criticized PTI’s demand for its leader’s release, calling it “blackmailing” and accusing the party of exploiting the situation for political gain.

“They are trying to politicize the APC and use the issue of terrorism as a tool for their politics,” he added.

