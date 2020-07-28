UrduPoint.com
APC Not To Provide Any Desirous Results To Opposition: Yaqoob Shaikh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh on Tuesday said that calling All Parties Conference (APC) was the constitutional right of opposition but it would not provide any desirous results to them.

Talking to ptv, he said the government was not feared from calling of any APC of opposition but it should remember that the government would not make any compromise on the matter of accountability at any cost.

The MNA said the previous governments of the Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had used the national institutions including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for protecting corruption and vested interests of their leadership and made a drama on accountability matter, adding the incumbent government had presented first time real credibility of the accountability institution.

He said Opposition should support the government on all national issues and avoid to do politics on the sensitive matter like coronavirus.

Yaqoob Shaikh said policies of the government for containing coronavirus were being acknowledged at national and international level, adding the Prime Minister policy of smart lockdown had produced positive results regarding to control coronavirus spreading at large scale in the country.

He said due to effective policies of the Prime Minister and cooperation of the people the death ratio of the patients of the COVID-19 was decreasing day by day and hope it would be more reduce in coming days.

He said people must be followed the standard operating procedure (SOPs) which had issued by the government in future also to control spreading of the pandemic of coronavirus.

He said the Prime Minister had appealed to the people for implementing the SOPs with full spirit to contain coronavirus and protect the lives from the deadly virus.

He said the government provided relief to the poor people during this difficult time of coronavirus through the Ehsas programme and saved human lives from both including coronavirus and hunger as well.

