APC on forthcoming AJK LB elections to be held soon: AJK Prime Minister:

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Jan, 2022 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Saturday that his government has decided in principle to convene an all-parties conference on local bodies elections.

In a statement issued in the State metropolis, he said that all stakeholders of AJK will be included in the consultation. He said that local bodies elections are going to be held after 30 years therefore democratic principle of consultation will be arranged and the schedule of the proposed All Parties Conference will be announced soon.

AJK Prime Minister said, that government was continuing its serious efforts for holding local body elections in the state.

After the local body elections, power will be shifted to the grass root level and the basic problems of the people will be solved and added that the government wanted the issues to be resolved at the doorstep of the people.

Qayyum Niazi said, that the PTI government will fulfill every promise made to the people and will take effective measures to redress the grievances of the people. He said that every step would be taken for the benefit of the people including holding of elections which would benefit the masses.