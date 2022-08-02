UrduPoint.com

APC On Proposed 15th Amendment In AJK Interim Constitution On Aug 7

Former president of PML-N, AJK and former prime minister of AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas at Jammu Kashmir House and extended him an invitation to participate in All Parties Conference on Kashmir and 15th Amendment being held at the State metropolis on August 7

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that there would be no compromise whatsoever on 13th amendment, which had led to political, administrative and financial autonomy of the government of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, says an official handout issued by AJK government here on Tuesday evening.

Referring to India's 5th August 2019 move, the AJK PM said that it was primarily the agenda of the BJP's mother organization RSS. The main purpose of the nefarious Indian move, he said, was to convert the majority of Kashmiri Muslims into a minority and to rob the state of its Muslim identity.

"Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists living within the state of Jammu and Kashmir are familiar with this conspiracy and demand the restoration of the statehood," the PM said, adding that Kashmiris had outrightly rejected the move. He said that during the last three years, India's racist regime had illegally occupied Kashmiris' land and reduced them to the level of second-class citizens.

While terming the Indian move as illegal, the former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the abysmal situation in the Indian occupied territory demanded that all the political parties of the AJK including Hurriyat leaders should adopt a clear cut stance on the issue.

"Protection of rights we have got through the 13th Amendment is the collective responsibility of all of us," he added. Raja Farooq also inquired about the health of his father Sardar Ilyas Khan.

