Open Menu

APC Opposes Proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 11:04 PM

APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

The All Parties Conference (APC) called by Awami National Party here Wednesday opposed the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Bill 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The All Parties Conference (APC) called by Awami National Party here Wednesday opposed the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Bill 2025.

They termed it against spirit of provincial autonomy. The APC represented by all political parties of KP made it clear to launch agitation movement if implemented forcefully. The KP Assembly has been urged to reject the proposed bill.

Recent Stories

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

2 minutes ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

2 minutes ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

13 minutes ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

16 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

13 minutes ago
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

13 minutes ago
 APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

13 minutes ago
 Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

13 minutes ago
 Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory ..

Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory progress on development projec ..

20 minutes ago
 Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyan ..

Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyana launches OSL; called it help ..

20 minutes ago
 Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan ..

Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan calls for Muslim unity

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan