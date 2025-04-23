APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

The All Parties Conference (APC) called by Awami National Party here Wednesday opposed the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Bill 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The All Parties Conference (APC) called by Awami National Party here Wednesday opposed the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Bill 2025.

They termed it against spirit of provincial autonomy. The APC represented by all political parties of KP made it clear to launch agitation movement if implemented forcefully. The KP Assembly has been urged to reject the proposed bill.