APC Reaction; opposition just wanted relaxation in corruption cases: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said opposition parties just wanted relaxation in the corruption cases, being faced by their leaders in different courts, and permission to send 'Maryam Bibi' [daughter of Nawaz Sharif) to London, for which they were attempting to malign state institutions.

"All dispute is of sending Maryam Bibi to London; and giving relaxation to opposition parties in court cases," he said while addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

In the past, Fawad said it was on record that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had been getting unprecedented relief from courts in different cases, but now when his [Nawaz] corruption had fully exposed, he was trying to malign state institutions.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, time and again asked that it was ready to discuss national matters with opposition parties on negotiating table, but there would be no compromise on national interests.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif and PML-N leadership had been an 'integral part' of all conspiracies hatched against democracy in the country.

Fawad said whatever Nawaz Sharif said in his speech at the opposition parties gathering through a video link on Sunday, was very much-linked and matching with the narrative of a pro-India group stationed in America.

"Nawaz's speech was celebrated in India," he said adding, opposition parties' narrative was developed out of Pakistan in collaboration with anti-state elements.

He said criticizing state institutions was tantamount to making the state controversial, and it was exactly what the anti-state elements wanted.

Terming the opposition's gathering 'Abu Bachao Mohim' (Save Father Movement), Fawad reminded to the PML-N allies that in 2002 when late Kalsoom Nawaz had launched a movement against the government, Nawaz Sharif had left the country after striking a deal and leaving his own party in lurch.

Now, he said, the same was being repeated as Nawaz Sharif while sitting in luxury flats of London was asking the public to come to the streets. He advised the PML-N allies to beware of such tactics, keeping in view the past experiences.

The minister appreciated the PTI government for live airing the speeches of opposition leaders from the Sunday's conference as well from the Parliament House, terming it the beginning of a new tradition.

He said the media was enjoying full freedom in the country as there was no bar on it about coverage of opposition parties.