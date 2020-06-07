APC urge political parties to summon national level 'all parties conference'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :All Parties Conference (Pakistan Point news - 7th Jun, 2020 ) organized by Pakistan Peoples Party was held here at Bilawal house on Sunday with the participation of provincial leadership of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, Muslim League-Quaide-azam, Jamaat e Islami, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema e islam, Awami Workers Party, and Barabari Party.

PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira presided over the conference which passed a unanimous declaration on the occasion.

APC participants appreciated the role of health professional who were working and striving to save human lives while risking their own life as well as of their families.

However,the meeting expressed concern on the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

The participants prayed for early recovery of COVID-19 patients and prayed for the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who lost their lives in the struggle to save lives of afflicted ones.

The APC, besides presenting a beeline of demands, called for forming new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for burial ,funeral of COVID-19 bodies ,as done by Sindh government, after getting new instructions from World Health Organization (WHO).

The meeting demanded exemption of three-month utility bills of common citizens, as well as of mosques, madrassas and private schools.

The APC strongly condemned India for its blatant aggression ,atrocities and massacre of Kashmiris in the valley of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The APC sought welfare measures for farmers in Punjab and alleged that increased prices of agriculture inputs burdened the growers.The APC demanded of the government to reduce the prices of all agri inputs including pesticides, fertilizers, electricity bills and other items so that the farmers could be duly facilitated, especially when widespread locusts attack on crops and farms was a ground reality .

The APC urged all national political parties and leadership to summon a national level 'all parties conference' in which a unanimous strategy be evolved to address important national issues.

The participants called for restoration of local bodies,especially in the province,adding that participation of local bodies must be ensured in all issues, including COVID-19 pandemic.

All Parties Conference demanded that those involved in sugar, flour and medicine scandals be brought into court of justice.The also criticized the government for its stance on the 18th amendment and NFC Award.