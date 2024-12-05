APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

In a major political development, All Parties Conference (APC) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa is unanimous to work together for resolution of problems and safeguarding rights of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) In a major political development, All Parties Conference (APC) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa is unanimous to work together for resolution of problems and safeguarding rights of the province.

Started with the recitation of holy Quran, the APC with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in Chair has expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province especially its southern and Kurrum districts.

Besides others, the APC was attended by Engr Amir Muqam of PMLN, Aftab Sherpao of Qumi Watan Party, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of ANP, Maulana Ataur Rehman of JUIF, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha of PPP alongwith sixteen religious-politico parties at Governor House Peshawar.

APC expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and declared that KP became a victim of bloodshed more this year compare to last year.

The 14 points communique announced by KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the concluding session of APC here at Governor house said that over 70 security personnel were martyred during previous month while over 200 lost lives in Kurrum district and the Provincial Government seemed unsuccessful as for as maintaining law and order situation was concerned.

APC decided establishment of political and technical committees representing all political parties for financial and political situations and protection of the interests of the province.

APC demanded immediate issuance of 11th NFC Award with inclusion of three percent quota for ex Fata, Forest and Environment sectors in the formula as per the population of KP and implementation of the recommendations of Sartaj Aziz Committee in letter and spirit.

APC also stressed details of mines and mineral leases of KP should be made public, immediate opening of all historical and trade routes on Pak-Afghan border for all kinds of trade and ensuring gas facility to people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa besides regular holding of Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting on regular basis under the constitutional period and constitution of PFC with regular issuance of the award.

Besides release of uniformed funds to all local bodies representatives as per Local Government framework and withdrawal of two percent IDC imposed by the provincial government as it was affecting trade with Afghanistan, the APC also demanded dignified repatriation of all IDPs of merged areas and non harassment of peaceful pashtuns in other provinces and Islamabad. The APC also demanded performance audit of the Provincial Government.

In its inaugural address, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi while welcoming the political leadership of Khyber Pakthunkhwa said that their presence testified that "we are united for rights of the province."

He said that it would have been made better if Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is a Provincial President of his party hold this conference.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that recommendations and joint communique of the conference would be forwarded to the Federal government and would also be presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. APC was unanimous for finding durable solutions of KP issues including law and order.

Through Speaker KP Assembly, he said that invitation were given to PTI but it seemed that it was not interested to fight for provincial rights. The Governor said this was our province and solution of its problems should be given priority.

The APC offered dua for eternal peace of martyrs of the province. Presentation about provincial resources and national finance commission (NFC) were given to APC.

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam welcomed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor's initiative of holding All Parties Conference (APC) on security and rights of the province and termed it positive development.

Addressing APC, Engr Amir Muqam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister should have taken this initiative but he was concentrating on agitation politics and sit ins which is no service to people.

He said that chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needs to focus on resolution of issues of the province rather than leading protest demonstrations towards Islamabad for political gains. Engr Amir Muqam said that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have voted PTI for resolution of their problems rather for continuing of the agitation politics.

He accused Gandapur for using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government resources for November 26 protest march. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was badly affected by terrorism and that rebuilding of its infrastructure should be the top priority of the KP Government.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to bring peace to Kurrum. He said that all political leadership of the province were on same page as for as resolution of Khyber Pakthunkhwa's rights are concerned.

He said that opposition would extend support to all quarters as for rights of the province was concerned.

Engr Amir Muqam thanked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for holding of a successful APC.