APCA announces nine employees' names for Umrah

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation announced nine employees' Names for performing Umrah through balloting conducted under the auspices of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) at its premises.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the APCA conducted balloting during a 'National Naat Conference' and announced the names of nine lucky employees who would perform Umrah with its financial support.

The employees included Shahid, Shehzad, Nazeer, Azhar, Abbas, Jahangir, Hussain, Rafeeq and Sajan.