APCA Calls For Approving Charter Of Demands

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Newly elected body of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Excise department of Punjab demanded of approving charter demands and conducting DPC to upgrade scale of their fellows.

Addressing a ceremony, office bearers hailing from across the province including provincial general secretary Malik Abdul Majeed, chairman Ahsan Khan, Chaudhary Niaz, Arshad Abbasi, Naeem Khan, Aslam Qureshi and others appealed authority concerned to provide them incentives equal to other provincial departments.

They said excise employees held millions of rupees recoveries but their contribution got acknowledged in least manner.

They said stipends of FBR employees with perks and privileges almost got doubled in past but they were deprived of even basic necessities of lives.

They warned of not sitting in peace until approval of charter of demands. They vowed of continuing struggle to resolve their problems created in the department. They demanded secretary and DG Excise Punjab to conduct Departmental Promotion Committee meeting forthwith.

Meeting was attended by large number of office bearers and workers who came both from upper and lower Punjab here.

