APCA calls off protest after talks with Raja Basharat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) employees, who were protesting outside the Chief Minister's House, called off protest after the assurance by Provincial Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The delegation led by APCA President Haji Irshad and other representatives met the Law Minister who gave a sympathetically hearing to their demands.

Raja Basharat assured that they had legitimate demands and he would make every effort to get them approved by presenting them to the Chief Minister himself.

The APCA representatives thanked Raja Basharat and said that their confidence in the government hadincreased as he heard them and assured that their problems would be resolved sincerely.