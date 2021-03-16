UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APCA Calls Off Protest After Talks With Raja Basharat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:02 PM

APCA calls off protest after talks with Raja Basharat

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) employees, who were protesting outside the Chief Minister's House, called off protest after the assurance by Provincial Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat at the Civil Secretariat on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) employees, who were protesting outside the Chief Minister's House, called off protest after the assurance by Provincial Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The delegation led by APCA President Haji Irshad and other representatives met the Law Minister who gave a sympathetically hearing to their demands.

Raja Basharat assured that they had legitimate demands and he would make every effort to get them approved by presenting them to the Chief Minister himself.

The APCA representatives thanked Raja Basharat and said that their confidence in the government hadincreased as he heard them and assured that their problems would be resolved sincerely.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Protest Chief Minister Law Minister All Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Fast-Track energy transitions to win race to zero: ..

32 minutes ago

Cloudy weather forecast for KP

23 seconds ago

87,000 patients get free medical treatment through ..

24 seconds ago

ATC grants bail to secretary Islamabad High Court ..

27 seconds ago

COVID-19 an awakening call to invest more in healt ..

32 seconds ago

GB tourism deptt to work with KIU for the promotio ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.