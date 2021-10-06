APCA delegation calls on Chief Corporation Officer

A delegation of All Pakistan Clerks Association Bahawalpur chapter on Wednesday visited the office of Chief Corporation Officer and a held a meeting with him

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of All Pakistan Clerks Association Bahawalpur chapter on Wednesday visited the office of Chief Corporation Officer and a held a meeting with him.

The delegation headed by their Divisional President, Malik Riaz along with other members including Hafiz Aslam, Ali Akbar Kamran, Abbas Abasi, Shehzad Shad, Inamul Haque, Sohail Iqbal and Ramaza Jhabail visited the office of Chief Corporation Officer, Mian Muhammad Azhar Javed at his office at Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur.

The delegation congratulated to the Muhammad Azhar for assuming office of Chief Corporation Officer and apprised him about problems confronted by employees at the Municipalities. The Chief Corporation Officer thanked the delegation and assured them of his cooperation in resolving the issues.