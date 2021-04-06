APCA demands 25% increase in salaries of provincial government employees

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) on Tuesday demanded for immediate increase in salaries of clerical staff who were facing severe difficulty due to low salaries.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, APCA office bearers Sayed Munawer Ali Shah, Raja Imam Bux Memon, Shahid Soomro, Aqeel Qureshi and others said price hike had affected poor segment of society and urged that they pays should be revised.

They said the Federal government has recently announced immediate increase of 25 percent in salaries of federal government employees from grade 1 to 19 but the provincial government was reluctant to abide by the decision of central government, APCA members said and demanded of the Sindh government to announce same increase in salaries of Sindh government.

They said due to growing price hike, lower employees were facing financial hardship in the country and clerical staff was the worst affected.

They urged upon provincial government to accept all demands including implementation of time scale, granting utility allowance and ensure payment of group insurance to all retired employees.

APCA office bearers said in past CM Sindh had assured clerical staff for resolving their issues but his commitments were still to be fulfilled.

They warned that if their demands were not be fulfilled before Eid ul Fitr, they would expedite their protest movement and stage a sit in at the front of CM house Karachi.