UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APCA Demands 25% Increase In Salaries Of Provincial Government Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:06 PM

APCA demands 25% increase in salaries of provincial government employees

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) on Tuesday demanded for immediate increase in salaries of clerical staff who were facing severe difficulty due to low salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) on Tuesday demanded for immediate increase in salaries of clerical staff who were facing severe difficulty due to low salaries.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, APCA office bearers Sayed Munawer Ali Shah, Raja Imam Bux Memon, Shahid Soomro, Aqeel Qureshi and others said price hike had affected poor segment of society and urged that they pays should be revised.

They said the Federal government has recently announced immediate increase of 25 percent in salaries of federal government employees from grade 1 to 19 but the provincial government was reluctant to abide by the decision of central government, APCA members said and demanded of the Sindh government to announce same increase in salaries of Sindh government.

They said due to growing price hike, lower employees were facing financial hardship in the country and clerical staff was the worst affected.

They urged upon provincial government to accept all demands including implementation of time scale, granting utility allowance and ensure payment of group insurance to all retired employees.

APCA office bearers said in past CM Sindh had assured clerical staff for resolving their issues but his commitments were still to be fulfilled.

They warned that if their demands were not be fulfilled before Eid ul Fitr, they would expedite their protest movement and stage a sit in at the front of CM house Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Protest Poor Hyderabad Same Price All From Government

Recent Stories

Rain turns Islamabad weather pleasant

1 second ago

Meeting discusses draft legislation for setting up ..

3 minutes ago

Protests break out in Benin before election

3 minutes ago

As vaccines spread hope, sports will help forge sa ..

3 minutes ago

UEFA suspends Kudela for Arsenal game after racism ..

3 minutes ago

France says global corporate tax agreement 'within ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.