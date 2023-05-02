UrduPoint.com

APCA Demands Implementation Of Pay And Pension Committee's Recommendations

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 08:15 PM

APCA demands implementation of Pay and Pension Committee's recommendations

Central Secretary General of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Aurangzeb Kashmiri Tuesday said that government employees had demanded to increase salaries and pensions keeping in view of inflation in the upcoming federal budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Central Secretary General of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Aurangzeb Kashmiri Tuesday said that government employees had demanded to increase salaries and pensions keeping in view of inflation in the upcoming federal budget.

He demanded immediate implementation of the recommendations of the Federal Pay and Pension Committee.

He expressed these views while addressing the board of APCA in Mardan.

The massive inflation across the country had made it difficult for employees to make ends meet, with most of their monthly salaries going towards utility bills and rent, leaving little for food.

