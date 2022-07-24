UrduPoint.com

APCA Demands Recruitment In Education Sector Of Merged Districts

Published July 24, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA), South Waziristan on Sunday demanded recruitment of male and female district education officers besides induction of clerks in all sub-divisions on vacant posts.

Talking to media persons, President APCA Abdur Rasheed Khan Mehsud said that the organization had written a letter to Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and requested for removing staff shortage in education sector so that the people in merged districts could educate their children in appropriate manner.

Furthermore, APCA also demanded approval of posts such as superintendents, office assistants and clerks for providing assistance to male and female district education officers in each sub-divisions of the district, he said.

Abdur Rasheed expressed hope that their demands would be fulfilled on priority basis as the minister concerned made pledge for induction of clerks before June 2022.

