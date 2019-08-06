UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APCA Express Solidarity With Kashmiris;condemn Indian Acts & Atrocities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:55 PM

APCA express solidarity with Kashmiris;condemn Indian acts & atrocities

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) took out a rally here to condemn India's illegal move to revoke special status of Occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) took out a rally here to condemn India's illegal move to revoke special status of Occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally led by APCA president Haji Irshad Ch and other office bearers was taken out from Regal Chowk to Faisal Chowk.

Employees from various departments including their children participated in the rally.

They carried placards expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir and chanted slogans condemning Indian forces' brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing the gathering,the speakers said that Pakistanis wanted to tell India and the international community that they were united on the Kashmir issue.

They strongly condemned Indian forces for ruthlessly using cluster bombs on children and elderly people across the Line of Control (LoC).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir All From

Recent Stories

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: 8400 kanal land ide ..

1 minute ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges extra ..

1 minute ago

PASSD to set up 20 centres for disable persons

1 minute ago

Walk held in Dir Lower to show solidarity with Kas ..

1 minute ago

Seven held for gas decanting in Multan

4 minutes ago

Law minister urges world powers to fulfill its res ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.