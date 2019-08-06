APCA express solidarity with Kashmiris;condemn Indian acts & atrocities

(@FahadShabbir)

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) took out a rally here to condemn India's illegal move to revoke special status of Occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) took out a rally here to condemn India's illegal move to revoke special status of Occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally led by APCA president Haji Irshad Ch and other office bearers was taken out from Regal Chowk to Faisal Chowk.

Employees from various departments including their children participated in the rally.

They carried placards expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir and chanted slogans condemning Indian forces' brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing the gathering,the speakers said that Pakistanis wanted to tell India and the international community that they were united on the Kashmir issue.

They strongly condemned Indian forces for ruthlessly using cluster bombs on children and elderly people across the Line of Control (LoC).