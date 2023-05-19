APCA expresses solidarity with armed forces

The Secretary General of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Aurangzeb Kashmiri has said perpetrators of the May 9 incident do not deserve any concessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Secretary General of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Aurangzeb Kashmiri has said perpetrators of the May 9 incident do not deserve any concessions.

He urged for the cases of those involved to be tried in the military court, emphasizing solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Speaking to journalists, he condemned the burning of memorials and statues dedicated to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, considering it an act of treason against the country.

He highlighted the invaluable sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army on the border, asserting that the army is synonymous with Pakistan.

He blamed self-interested elements for creating chaos and damaging army installations to gain power.

He also announced a grand rally to be held in Mardan aiming to demonstrate support for the Pakistan Army.