APCA HED to hold protest demonstration for pending demand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA) Higher education Department (HED) will hold a protest demonstration in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on May 29.

The demonstration, led by Engr. Israr Muhammad, Provincial President of HED, General Secretary Haroon Hashmi, and other cabinet members, is to demand pension reforms, a 100% increase in salaries in proportion to inflation, and other demands.