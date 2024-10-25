APCA meets to resolve issues facing clerks

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the Dera chapter of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), at the Public Health Engineering office here on Friday.

Divisional Chairman of the association Haji Fida Hussain Baloch chaired the meeting which was attended by district president Muhammad Zubair Baloch, general secretary Syed Najaf Ali Shah, and other office bearers, along with all clerks from the Public Health Engineering department.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the issues facing clerks, particularly the frustrations regarding the Account Office.

District President Muhammad Zubair Baloch assured that immediate measures would be taken to address these issues.

Following the meeting, a delegation led by Zubair Baloch met with District Account Officer Abdul Qayyum and District Controller Aftab Khan, where the clerks' concerns, especially regarding the education Department, were presented.

The delegation emphasized the need for a one-window operation, GP Fund issues, and reconciliation problems.

Both officials assured the delegation of immediate solutions and assigned a female staff member to oversee the matter.

At the end of the meeting, all clerks expressed their gratitude to Aftab Khan and Abdul Qayyum, assuring that prompt actions would be taken to improve the system.

They hoped that such efforts would eliminate the tout system and facilitate easier bill submissions.

