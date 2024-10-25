Open Menu

APCA Meets To Resolve Issues Facing Clerks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

APCA meets to resolve issues facing clerks

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the Dera chapter of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), at the Public Health Engineering office here on Friday.

Divisional Chairman of the association Haji Fida Hussain Baloch chaired the meeting which was attended by district president Muhammad Zubair Baloch, general secretary Syed Najaf Ali Shah, and other office bearers, along with all clerks from the Public Health Engineering department.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the issues facing clerks, particularly the frustrations regarding the Account Office.

District President Muhammad Zubair Baloch assured that immediate measures would be taken to address these issues.

Following the meeting, a delegation led by Zubair Baloch met with District Account Officer Abdul Qayyum and District Controller Aftab Khan, where the clerks' concerns, especially regarding the education Department, were presented.

The delegation emphasized the need for a one-window operation, GP Fund issues, and reconciliation problems.

Both officials assured the delegation of immediate solutions and assigned a female staff member to oversee the matter.

At the end of the meeting, all clerks expressed their gratitude to Aftab Khan and Abdul Qayyum, assuring that prompt actions would be taken to improve the system.

They hoped that such efforts would eliminate the tout system and facilitate easier bill submissions.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Pakistan Education All From

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

43 minutes ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

15 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

15 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

15 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan