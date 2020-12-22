APCA organizes cake cutting ceremony for Christian employees

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :-:All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) organized a cake cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas Day at Kalim Shaheed Park here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was presided over by MPA/Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Mian Waris Aziz to express solidarity with the Christian employees of PHA.

Chairman Anjuman Tajran Ittehad board and President Cloth Board Naseer Yusuf Vohra, APCA divisional president Rana Sajjad Ahmed Khan, other notables and a large number of Christians were present on the occasion.

MPA Mian Waris Aziz cut the cake and greeted the Christian community on Christmas Day.

He said that Christmas gave the message of love, peace and religious harmony.

He said the role of Christian community in national and economic development was of great importance.

He urged the Christian employees to work hard for the development of the department.

Christian leader Ch Abdul Aziz Bhatti said that they would never hesitate to sacrifice for the developmentand progress of the country.