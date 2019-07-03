UrduPoint.com
APCA Rejects Skimpy Pay Raise For Government Servants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:37 PM

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) held a protest against price hike and meager pay raise of the government servants in the budget

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) held a protest against price hike and meager pay raise of the government servants in the budget.During the course of protest the government employees not only held pen down strike but also blocked down different government offices on the call of APCA.They gathered at Faisal Chowk where they chanted slogans severely against the government due to which the traffic was jammed at Mall Road.

The protestors were holding banners and play cards on which the catchphrase in favour of their demands were depicted.

On the occasion the leaders of APCA said that government should give the raise of minimum 50 percent in salaries to government employees as the price hike of almost all the items is about 100 percent.

They rejected ten percent adhoc relief in pay as it is as par with a drop in the occasion.They also demanded regularization of temporary employees and payment od secretariat allowance on monthly basis to them.

