APCA seeks transparency in employees' promotions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) South Punjab chapter has demanded of the authorities concerned to ensure transparency and merit in employees' promotion cases presented before Departmental Promotion Committee.

In a press release issued here, Secretary Information, APCA South Punjab, Muhammad Jameel Khan said that Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) had met for promotion of employees of Wildlife Department, Government of Punjab. He said that some employees had submitted their complaints with APCA South Punjab that transparency and merit was not maintained properly in their promotion cases.

"DPC should review cases of the employees who have concern about the promotion of their services," he said. He demanded of Secretary and Director of Wildlife Department to take notice of the situation and review the cases.