APCA Sends Letter To CM For Upgrading Post Of Stenographer

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 08:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Balochistan President Dad Muhammad Baloch on Monday said that APCA had sent a letter to the chief minister for upgrading the post of stenographer and changing his name.

In a statement issued here, he said, that in the past, due to the common seniority list of Stenographer and Office Assistant, both cadres were easily promoted to the post of Superintendent but after desegregation of seniority there are now very limited opportunities for promotion of stenographers as APS posts in attached departments are non-existent.

He said that the post of stenographer should be upgraded to grade 16 and named as APS, which will enable hundreds of stenographers of attached departments to be promoted to the next posts.

He expressed hope that Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who had approved the upgradation of stenographers in his previous government, would now take further steps to solve the long-standing problem of stenographers.

