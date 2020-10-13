UrduPoint.com
APCA Stages Protest Against Non Payment Of Salaries To Sindh Seed Corporation Employees

Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

APCA stages protest against non payment of salaries to Sindh Seed Corporation employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) on Tuesday staged protest rally against non payment of salaries to 33 employees of Sindh Seed Corporation and demanded early payment of their salaries.

Addressing the rally, Fawad Khan, Ameer Ali Shah and others said 33 employees of Sindh Seed Corporation had not been paid their salaries since the last several months due to which their families were facing financial crisis.

"We have complained provincial Minister for food Muhammad Ismail Raho and the secretary concerned time and again but matter is still to be resolved", they complained.

More Stories From Pakistan

