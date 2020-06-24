APCA stages protest for increase in salaries, pension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), joined by a different associations of employees including low cadre government servants of TMA and other provincial departments Wednesday staged protest in front of Press Club here for increase in salaries and pensions of government employees in budget 2020-21.The clerks and low cadre employees were led by the district Chapter of APCA president Haji Fida Hussain Baloch.

The demonstrators were wearing masks as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19 SOPs.The protesters were carrying placards, banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands including raise in salaries and other allowances according to high inflation and price hike in the market .

The participants of the rally were addressed by President APCA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sareer Khan, district president APCA Dera Haji Fida Hussain Baloch, Zafar Khan of Higher education Directorate , TMA Workers' Federation Ghulam Baqir and others.The speakers in their address strongly deplored that despite rising inflation and skyrocketing prices in the market the budget makers ignored poor government servants .They demanded the government to review budget figures and immediately raise by 50 % in the salaries and pensions .The warned that demonstration all over the country would continue unless their just demands were met.

Later the participants of the rally dispersed peacefully.