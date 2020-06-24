UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APCA Stages Protest For Increase In Salaries, Pension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:04 PM

APCA stages protest for increase in salaries, pension

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), joined by a different associations of employees including low cadre government servants of TMA and other provincial departments Wednesday staged protest in front of Press Club here for increase in salaries and pensions of government employees in budget 2020-21

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), joined by a different associations of employees including low cadre government servants of TMA and other provincial departments Wednesday staged protest in front of Press Club here for increase in salaries and pensions of government employees in budget 2020-21.The clerks and low cadre employees were led by the district Chapter of APCA president Haji Fida Hussain Baloch.

The demonstrators were wearing masks as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19 SOPs.The protesters were carrying placards, banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands including raise in salaries and other allowances according to high inflation and price hike in the market .

The participants of the rally were addressed by President APCA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sareer Khan, district president APCA Dera Haji Fida Hussain Baloch, Zafar Khan of Higher education Directorate , TMA Workers' Federation Ghulam Baqir and others.The speakers in their address strongly deplored that despite rising inflation and skyrocketing prices in the market the budget makers ignored poor government servants .They demanded the government to review budget figures and immediately raise by 50 % in the salaries and pensions .The warned that demonstration all over the country would continue unless their just demands were met.

Later the participants of the rally dispersed peacefully.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Budget Price Market All Government

Recent Stories

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

6 minutes ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

1 hour ago

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

2 hours ago

New COVID-19 Wave May Significantly Disrupt Domest ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 patients tally reaches 1766 in Sialkot

1 minute ago

US says considering new taxes on $3.1 bn in Europe ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.