APCA Thanks Caretaker Punjab Govt For Salary Increase

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2023 | 01:21 AM

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

The meeting chaired by APCA Punjab President Mian Muhammad Riaz has served as a platform to express gratitude to the caretaker Punjab government for addressing the longstanding concerns of government employees regarding their salaries.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- July 27th, 2023) All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) on Thursday expressed its appreciation towards the caretaker Punjab government for taking a significant step in increasing the salaries of provincial government employees.

The announcement came after a successful meeting held under the leadership of Mian Mohammad Riaz, President of APCA Punjab, and General Secretary of APCA Punjab.

The decision was warmly welcomed by employees across Punjab, who had previously staged a historic sit-in to advocate for better wages and enhanced pensions.

In a momentous gathering, the APCA Punjab chapter convened a meeting, which was presided over by Mr. Mian Mohammad Riaz and attended by esteemed officials, including the President of APCA Punjab, Haji Fazal Dad Gujjar, and Central Vice-Chairman, Main Khan Zada Khan, among others.

The sit-in, organized by APCA Punjab, with the support of the Grand Alliance that included prominent political and labor leaders, became a significant event that captured national attention. For five days, from 10th July to 14th July, thousands of employees passionately participated in the sit-in, demanding increased salaries and improved pension plans.

Upon the successful conclusion of the sit-in, Prime Minister Mian Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif instructed Malik Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, to engage in negotiations with the employees to address their grievances. The outcome of the negotiations was the government's commitment to increase salaries and pensions, providing relief and contentment to the employees.

