APCA to continue protest till issuance of amendment notification regarding merger of educational boards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) on Friday said that their strike would continue till issuance of amendment notification regarding merger of educational boards.

Talking to media after attending a meeting, Central Secretary APCA Orangzaib Kashmiri said that all our concerns and apprehensions had been conveyed to Secretary Education and Terms of Reference (ToR) have also been discussed.

He claimed that secretary education had agreed in principal and said that examination under a single board would be de-notified. However, he said that protest would continue till issuance of notification.

He said that APCA would also hold protest demonstration in front of provincial assembly if demands are not accepted.

