APCA to hold protest against sacrilegious caricatures

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) would hold a protest here at Deputy Commissioner office on Thursday (November 5) against publication of sacrilegious caricatures in France.

According to a press statement issued here Wednesday, all unit office bearers and members of APCA would hold rally from DC office to Katchery chowk to register their protest against publications of sacrilegious caricatures and anti-Islamic statement of French President Emmanuel Macron to protect its so-called freedom.

APCA District President Wazir Khan would led the rally to be took out for protection of sanctity and respect of Prophet (PBUH).